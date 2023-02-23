Little Medical School inspires elementary school students

LAREDO, Tx(KGNS) - In a time when being prepared for the worst-case scenario is of the utmost importance, an afterschool program at LISD is teaching young students all the proper protocols that could potentially save someone’s life.

When the school bell rings at 3:30 p.m. at McDonnell Elementary School, a group of mostly fifth grade students are prepared for their next lesson in medicine.

For the past five years, the Little Medical School is an LISD after-school program that has been growing in popularity specifically among the Little Einsteins.

Kylee Carreon said when she gets older, she wants to be a nurse or a doctor, so she decided to get involved in the program.

The program is a 12-week course that teaches students the basic fundamentals of how our heart and our bones work as well as what to do during a life-or-death situation.

“Today we were learning about cardiac arrest and how to perform CPR and different kind of under types of kind of CPR so we can learn how to take care of a situation or going through cardiac arrest,” said Jayleen Turrubiartes.

Oscar Villanueva, a registered nurse with LISD teaches his students the proper techniques by using medical equipment and applying them to a real-life scenario.

“I do go into how to listen to heartbeats, how to count heartbeats, how to listen to blood sounds, it’s pretty much its basic skills as a nurse or in the medical field that you will be using,” said Villanueva.

Mr. Villanueva also goes into lessons on stitching, broken bones, and fractures.

He said the goal is to spark that interest at the elementary school level so they can hopefully one day pursue a career in the medical field.

Even though Fifth grade student Maximiliano Gutierrez has dreams about one day going up into space, he believes these are all lessons that everyone should learn at some point in their lifetime.

“It’s very fun, and it’s something good for the future if you can be a doctor or anything even if you’re not going to become a doctor you can know some stuff to learn and if someone is in danger of losing their life, you can do something to help them survive,” said Gutierrez.

If your student would like to get involved, they can contact their child’s school counselor.

For more information on how to bring the program to your school or organization, call 956-898-2886.

