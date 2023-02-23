Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

National Weather Service hosting Skywarn class in Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The National Weather Service is hosting a class to teach the public more about reporting severe weather. It’s called Skywarn and it’s meant to educate people about extreme weather awareness, safety, and spotting techniques.

The two-hour class is free and open to everyone. It will take place Monday, February 27 at the Fire Administration Center at 616 Del Mar Boulevard.

To register for the class, you can click here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen injured in motorcycle crash in north Laredo
Teen injured in motorcycle crash in north Laredo
Laredo Police Department identifies person found dead near creek
Laredo Police Department identifies person found dead near creek
File photo: Laredo Police Chief Claudio Trevino
Laredo Police Chief announces retirement
Jamboozie Festival to return to downtown Laredo
Jamboozie Festival to return to downtown Laredo
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to credit card abuse case
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to credit card abuse case

Latest News

Laredo man wanted for credit card abuse
Laredo man wanted for credit card abuse
Txdot traffic camera
359 Traffic camera
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Accident on Highway 83 and Market St.
35-year-old Andy Keith Cruz
Laredo Police searching for man wanted for credit card abuse