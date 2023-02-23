National Weather Service hosting Skywarn class in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The National Weather Service is hosting a class to teach the public more about reporting severe weather. It’s called Skywarn and it’s meant to educate people about extreme weather awareness, safety, and spotting techniques.

The two-hour class is free and open to everyone. It will take place Monday, February 27 at the Fire Administration Center at 616 Del Mar Boulevard.

