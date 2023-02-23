Shots fired incident in south Laredo leads to several behind bars

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - People in one south Laredo neighborhood were shaken up after shots were fired on Wednesday night, February 22.

Now, the people involved are behind bars and facing charges.

The Laredo Police Department received a call about the incident around 10 p.m. at the 4900 block of San Felipe Lane outside a residence. When officers got to the neighborhood, they found shell casings on the street.

Police describe what happened as a “drive-by style shooting.” There were no reported injuries, police say. Through the course of the investigation, suspects were identified as well as a suspect vehicle. Investigator Joe Baeza said, ”The patrol officers were able to locate the vehicle and the people who were inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting. They were detained without incident but they did find a 9 mm. semi-automatic handgun inside the vehicle.”

The people in the vehicle are facing several charges such as unlawful possession of a weapon and deadly conduct. No word from the police on the names of the people arrested.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.