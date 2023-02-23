Tropical Air Will Continue to Dominate Our Weather

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Desert air from the Mexican Plateau arrived at the surface, lowering humidity, and raised our temperature to 97F during Wednesday afternoon. We will have more of a gulf influence during Thursday and Friday. While we may still reach around 90F, we will not be as high into the 90′s, and the air will not be as dry as the desert air of Wednesday. A cold airmass from the Great Plains will reach central and northern Texas, stalling out near the Hill Country Thursday and Friday afternoon, and will not reach our area.

