Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Tropical Air Will Continue to Dominate Our Weather

By Richard Berler
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Desert air from the Mexican Plateau arrived at the surface, lowering humidity, and raised our temperature to 97F during Wednesday afternoon. We will have more of a gulf influence during Thursday and Friday. While we may still reach around 90F, we will not be as high into the 90′s, and the air will not be as dry as the desert air of Wednesday. A cold airmass from the Great Plains will reach central and northern Texas, stalling out near the Hill Country Thursday and Friday afternoon, and will not reach our area.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Laredo Police Chief Claudio Trevino
Laredo Police Chief announces retirement
Laredo Police Department identifies person found dead near creek
Laredo Police Department identifies person found dead near creek
Two tractor-trailer accident reported on I-35 and Killam Industrial
Two tractor-trailer accident reported on I-35 and Killam Industrial
Head on collision reported on Loop 20
Three injured, one hospitalized in Sunday accident, according to Laredo Police
Laredo woman recounts close call with wrong-way driver Sunday morning
Laredo woman recounts close call with wrong-way driver Sunday morning

Latest News

Very warm and dry conditions
Summer day
Summer day
Summer day
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Hot February Weather
Haze this morning with humid conditions.
Summer’s here