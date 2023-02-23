TxDOT hosts event to help businesses get HUB certification

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) invited several construction businesses to a mixer event.

Usually, TxDOT has one large contractor that completes construction projects as needed across the state, but sometimes that large contractor needs smaller businesses to help complete a project.

Thursday, February 23 served as an opportunity for small businesses to fill out paperwork for a certification to be considered a historically underutilized business, or HUB business. Raul Leal with TxDOT said, ”We want people to apply for this certification. They apply and it’s got an expiration date, but every year they need to continue keeping that paperwork fresh so that those calls can continue coming in for them to do business with TxDOT.”

Representatives with the Civil Rights Division helped contractors fill out the correct paperwork to qualify for the program.

If you would like to find out more about the HUB certification process and the paperwork needed to apply for it, you can go here or call 512-463-5872 for more information.

