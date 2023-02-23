Webb County Alternative Inmate Program helps keep county clean

WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - According to Texas law, dumping is illegal but according to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office, many continue to litter in and around the outskirts of town.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office’s Alternative Inmate Program, (AIP) is helping our community as well as those who are currently serving time in jail.

This eight-year program is made up of a certain group of county inmates who are assigned to clean some messy areas across the county.

In turn, this helps them reduce their sentencing.

For example, if they have a sentence of 30 days, it could be reduced to 15 days!

According to Sheriff Martin Cuellar, certain inmates can also be involved in other activities; however, there are some rules they need to follow in order to be part of it.

“We make sure to check the background and we see that they are not violent, people that have not escaped,” said Sheriff Cuellar. “They are there for 30 to 60 days there, maybe three months, they are not there for a long time, so they know that whatever I am going to give them is going to cut their time. And I asked the commissioners, what do you guys need us to do? We have a painter; we have a carpenter, and we get it done that way.”

While the program is helping keep our community free of trash and litter, Sheriff Cuellar said people should think twice before throwing trash in Webb County because they could receive a $10,000 fine or even five years in jail.

As the saying goes, be part of the solution and not the pollution because you might get in trouble.

