Alma Pierce first grade teacher named ‘Teacher of the Month’

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A classroom filled with first graders got a chance to see firsthand just how special their teacher really is.

After receiving multiple nominations and votes, Ms. Iris Ledesma was stunned to learn she was chosen as February’s KGNS Teacher of the Month.

In nominations, Ms. Ledesma was described as a teacher who is able to engage her first graders in their lessons, and encourages them to attend school every day.

As a first-year teacher, she said the interaction between her, and her students is what inspires her everyday.

“My students, they’re like my kids. I always tell them, they make my day, a little crazy every day, but it’s something that I love coming to them. They have their own Mindy and working with them is the best and teaching them is obviously the best also,” said Ms. Ledesma.

The ‘KGNS Teacher of the Month’ Program recognizes two teachers per month.

If you’d like to nominate a teacher click here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.