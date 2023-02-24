Shop Local
Bad Bunny & Kendall Jenner, Instagram Queens, BAFTA Awards + Bachelor ep. 5

By Brenda Camacho and Yocelin Gallardo
Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s episode, the girls discuss rumors of a hot new couple Bad Bunny & Kendall Jenner (24:54-31:29), the drama surrounding Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner and their status as Instagram Queens (31:29-41:08), and the BAFTA Awards (41:08-55:02). Plus, catch their weekly recap of the Bachelor (55:02-1:09:58).

