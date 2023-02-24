Cooler day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning cloudy and gloomy in the upper 60s with patches of drizzle .

A frontal boundary is stalled across the region leading to cooler temperatures highs in the 70s to near 80s.

Tonight there still hope for rain chance with pleasant conditions a low of 60.

Tomorrow early rain chances in the 60s mostly cloudy maintaining highs in the 70s.

The Air show on Sunday humid morning then becoming comfortable throughout the day , warm in the upper 80s with mostly cloudy skies and breezy.

Monday a pacific front will move across South Texas dropping relative humidity levels with breezy conditions making it possible for elevated fire weather conditions in the afternoon.

The 80s and 90s don’t seem to leave there sticking around for the weekend and next week.

Lows remain in the upper 60s with the exception of Monday night in the upper 50s.

Have a great day and enjoy your weekend.

