Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Cooler day

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning cloudy and gloomy in the upper 60s with patches of drizzle .

A frontal boundary is stalled across the region leading to cooler temperatures highs in the 70s to near 80s.

Tonight there still hope for rain chance with pleasant conditions a low of 60.

Tomorrow early rain chances in the 60s mostly cloudy maintaining highs in the 70s.

The Air show on Sunday humid morning then becoming comfortable throughout the day , warm in the upper 80s with mostly cloudy skies and breezy.

Monday a pacific front will move across South Texas dropping relative humidity levels with breezy conditions making it possible for elevated fire weather conditions in the afternoon.

The 80s and 90s don’t seem to leave there sticking around for the weekend and next week.

Lows remain in the upper 60s with the exception of Monday night in the upper 50s.

Have a great day and enjoy your weekend.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maggie Gutierrez, 11 years old, reported missing
FOUND: 11-year-old girl from Laredo reported missing
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Laredo Police investigating accidental death of city employee
Shots fired incident in south Laredo leads to several behind bars
Update: Two arrested after shots fired in south Laredo neighborhood
Jamboozie Festival to return to downtown Laredo
Jamboozie Festival to return to downtown Laredo
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Accident on Highway 83 and Market St.

Latest News

Cooler today
Cooler today
Partly sunny and dry conditions.
Hello summer
Hello summer
Hello summer
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Tropical Air Will Continue to Dominate Our Weather