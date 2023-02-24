Shop Local
DIY With KGNS News Today: Polishing your headlights

By Mindy Casso
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - From cooking in the kitchen to fixing your engine in the garage, KGNS News Today is launching a new segment called “Do It Yourself with KGNS News Today”.

In our debut segment, KGNS News Anchor Mindy Casso went out to Laredo College to speak to a couple of mechanics who are talking about the basics of cleaning the headlights of your vehicle.

