FAST Lanes completed at World Trade Bridge

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Travelers, who head in and out of Mexico through the Gateway City are now seeing a difference in their commute.

Nearly 8,000 trucks cross the World Trade Bridge on a daily basis, but there is some good news for truck drivers.

A ten-million-dollar project has added four FAST lanes ready that are ready for use as of Friday morning.

Also known as the Free and Secure Trade Program, the FAST lanes are for members part of the CT-PAT Program.

This is the Customs Trade Partnership against Terrorism.

To be a member to be able to use the FAST Lanes, businesses must comply with safety measures to become a trusted shipper of CBP.

The general services administration Jason Shelton agrees investing in trade is essential for our border city.

“It is a great partnership between the local, state, and federal partners, private partners, to enhance and expedite trade between the United States and Mexico,” said Shelton. “The program has been a tremendous success. And this is a huge example of the success of the program.”

Shelton goes on to say the bipartisan infrastructure law is set to invest millions in the ports of entry along the border.

He says this will grow the U.S. Economy by at least 4.5 billion dollars and create thousands of jobs.

The World Trade Bridge currently handles nearly 90 percent of the trade coming in and Laredo makes up 45 percent of all the trade between the U.S. and Mexico.

The project was funded by the Donations Acceptance Program of Customs and Border Protection.

Federal funds granted eight million dollars and the City of Laredo invested two million into the project.

