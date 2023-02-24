Shop Local
Federal agents searching apartments in west Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Federal agents are searching an apartment complex in west Laredo.

Border Patrol agents and other federal agents were seen at an apartment complex at Boston Street and Juarez Avenue.

Agents were seen searching at least one of the units at the apartment complex.

No word what they are searching for at the moment, but KGNS News will keep you updated on this developing story as more details become available.

