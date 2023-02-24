Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Fire breaks out at Central Laredo restaurant

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A fire breaks out at a popular Laredo restaurant in central Laredo Thursday evening.

The fire happened at the Paulita’s restaurant at the 2700 block of Arkansas Avenue before 9 p.m.

Laredo Police closed off the roadways by Lyon and Arkansas forcing drivers to find alternate routes to get to their destination.

After arriving at the scene, firefighters found smoke coming from the roof vents, the source of the smoke was coming from a burnt pot.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maggie Gutierrez, 11 years old, reported missing
FOUND: 11-year-old girl from Laredo reported missing
Laredo Police investigating accidental death of city employee
Laredo Police investigating accidental death of city employee
Shots fired incident in south Laredo leads to several behind bars
Update: Two arrested after shots fired in south Laredo neighborhood
Jamboozie Festival to return to downtown Laredo
Jamboozie Festival to return to downtown Laredo
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Accident on Highway 83 and Market St.

Latest News

DIY With KGNS News Today: Polishing your headlights
DIY With KGNS News Today: Polishing your headlights
Fire breaks out at Laredo restaurant
Fire breaks out at Central Laredo restaurant
Federal agents searching apartments in west Laredo
Federal agents searching apartments in west Laredo
Laredo Police Department
Laredo Police Department phone service line out of service