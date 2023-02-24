Fire breaks out at Central Laredo restaurant

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A fire breaks out at a popular Laredo restaurant in central Laredo Thursday evening.

The fire happened at the Paulita’s restaurant at the 2700 block of Arkansas Avenue before 9 p.m.

Laredo Police closed off the roadways by Lyon and Arkansas forcing drivers to find alternate routes to get to their destination.

After arriving at the scene, firefighters found smoke coming from the roof vents, the source of the smoke was coming from a burnt pot.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

