Garage Sale to raise funds for woman’s loved ones in Ukraine

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Ukrainian woman living in Laredo is doing her part to send support to loved ones still in the war-torn country.

We first told you about Oksana Vavryk three weeks ago and how she had taken a hobby she learned with YouTube videos and turned it into a way to raise funds.

She plans on having a garage sale on Saturday, February 25 over at the Divine Mercy Church on Diamond Drive. She intends to sell all kinds of items and clothes donated by the community.

The garage sale will be from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

