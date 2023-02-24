Shop Local
Border Patrol announces Joel Martinez as Acting Chief Patrol Agent

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum has announced his retirement from U.S. Border Patrol effective Feb. 28.

Landrum had 27 years of federal service in the agency.

Now, Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Joel Martinez of the Rio Grande Valley Sector will assume the role as acting chief patrol agent of the Laredo Sector effective Mar. 1.

Chief Martinez began his U.S. Border Patrol career in 1992, at the south station in Laredo Sector.

Throughout his career, he held key leadership roles to include patrol agent in charge of the Laredo South Station and former deputy chief of the Laredo Sector.

