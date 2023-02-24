Laredo City Council debates the use of district priority funds

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An hour-long discussion during Tuesday night’s City Council meeting on an item that’s less than one percent of the city’s budget brought out fiery debates among some members of Laredo’s City Council. The tug of war was over Discretionary funds—now called District Priority Funds—that are given to each council member each year. Council members are able to use these funds for upgrades, enhancements, memorials, sidewalks, even speed humps in their respective district.

But the funding mechanism has come under question as the amounts given to each council member has exceeded half a million dollars in any given year since the inception of the funds back in 2010. This led to Mayor Victor Trevino adding it to the agenda for discussion on whether the funding mechanism is the right approach to funding projects.

In response, Councilman Ruben Gutierrez of District 5, made a passionate plea in support of the funds.

“Our people are asking for these projects,” Gutierrez said. “How on earth are you going to leave me with no monies, when my people in District 5 are asking for me to put speed humps in a certain location because their children are playing on the streets.” Councilwoman Vanessa Perez, who represents District 7, agreed with Gutierrez saying it’s their job to take care of their district.

“Nobody really knows our Districts like we do and that’s part of our job,” she said. “We’re supposed to be there to take care of things like this and it’s a good thing that I had that money available.”

Over the years, District Priority Funds have paid for many improvements around town, most notably enhancements and upgrades to city parks, such as those found at the Bartlett Soccer Park. Upgrades there paid for by these funds include a basketball shade structure, paved sidewalks, a memorial to Krizia Keiser, even an exercise area that includes gym equipment.

When asked if the funding mechanism was the right way to go about getting projects done, Councilman Gutierrez was adamant that with the amount of favoritism found at City Hall, having their own budget for projects is the best way to get their projects done.

“How is that fair to our constituents,” he said. “Because I’m not liked by my staff, so I don’t get my projects done or they’ll be put in 8th place? No, that’s not right, that’s not right at all.” But others on council disagree, saying economic development and street and sidewalk repairs should be left up to the experts.

“We do not have economic development degrees, nor construction experience,” said Melissa Cigarroa, District 3 Council Woman. “So when weighing different needs in the area, I just feel that we can be driven to spend funds based on the most noise that is being produced in certain areas versus a comprehensive plan.”

In speaking of the Comprehensive Plan, Councilwoman Alyssa Cigarroa agrees saying money should be spent on the Comprehensive Vision Plan called Viva Laredo that was adopted by City Council back in September of 2017.

“The issue is that we’re focusing on such small projects and they become pet projects,” said Cigarroa. “There is no accountability when it comes to this money. We say we want to be a Council that’s moving Laredo forward, well the way these monies are being allocated is not moving our city forward and everyone sees it, everybody says why is Laredo stuck in the past?”

When looking at the individual dollar amounts each council member has received over the years, it’s easy to think that. Since 2010, the first year the money was provided to each District, Council Members each received three quarters of a million dollars ($750,000). Then, years 2015 through 2019, they each received over half of million each year. And finally, to make up for no money given in 2020 because of Covid, in 2021, they were given a whopping 1 million dollars each to spend for a total of $8 million dollars.

With that amount, Mayor Trevino says he’s heard from constituents that they don’t see where the money has gone.

“One of the concerns that I’ve heard is that the million dollars that were allocated does not show,” he says. “That amount of money would indicate all paved streets, nice neighborhoods with sidewalks, and simply people say it’s not there.” With almost 39 million dollars in District Priority Funds given to Council as a whole since 2010, there’s no telling what city-wide projects could have been accomplished with that money, but to see how each council member spent their individual allocation each year, the city has listed that information on their webpage under each council member’s individual project’s page. At the end of the debate at the council meeting, Council instructed city staff to come up with a better way to fund projects that would take into consideration each of the members’ concerns. The issue will then be brought back for discussion.

This year, each council member received $250,000.00 to spend on their District.

