Laredo Police Department phone service line out of service

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is advising the public that it is currently experiencing issues with its phone service line.

According to a social media post, the Laredo Police Department’s service line , 956-795-2800 is currently experiencing an unforeseen service interruption.

Police say the issues is a result of the fiber optic disruption that is being serviced by their phone company.

The department said they are working to fix the issue.

The Laredo Police Department is providing two temporary phone numbers to call if you need to contact the department.

Police say the 911 service line is working and calls are being received but in the event that you cannot reach the police department or fire department, call 956-744-9675 or 956-744-9321.

