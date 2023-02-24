Shop Local
Laredo native to be contestant on ‘Naked and Afraid’

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A Laredo native will strip down and bare it all for his appearance on a popular Discovery Channel series.

Laredo native, Justin Governale is a professional MMA fighter, former Marine Scout, comedian who will be a contestant on the show ‘Naked and Afraid’.

Governale got involved in the program after his friend from the Marine Corps reached out to him about a potential job on TV.

Governale said his friend who had already appeared on the show recommended him as one of the next contestants and the rest is history.

Naked and Afraid is a survival type show pairs two complete strangers and put them up against the odds while they are completely naked.

Each episode follows the adventurers as they attempt to survive on their own with nothing but a personal item and their skills.

You can catch Justin on the Discovery Channel this Sunday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. it will also air on the Discovery+ app.

For those folks who will be in the San Antonio area, there will be a watch party and dog adoption event at 3:30 p.m. at Hops and Hounds.

