Life Queens invites community to Laredo Fair Rodeo

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - The Laredo Fair kicks-off on Friday night and two of the Life Queens are inviting the community to all of the festivities.

Every year, the organization and the county fairgrounds serve as a hub for education camps aimed at training young students to provide them with educational resources for their project to be presented at the county’s annual fair.

The students showcase livestock which include steers, goats, lambs, rabbits, pigs, and poultry.

It’s not just a competition of livestock and queens, but also a festival filled with entertainment for the whole family.

The rodeo will take place on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. and then the live music will get underway at 9 p.m. at the Webb County Fair Grounds.

This year’s entertainment will include Salomon Robles, Costumbre and La Calma.

For more information on the events and tickets click here.

