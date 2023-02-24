Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Life Queens invites community to Laredo Fair Rodeo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - The Laredo Fair kicks-off on Friday night and two of the Life Queens are inviting the community to all of the festivities.

Every year, the organization and the county fairgrounds serve as a hub for education camps aimed at training young students to provide them with educational resources for their project to be presented at the county’s annual fair.

The students showcase livestock which include steers, goats, lambs, rabbits, pigs, and poultry.

It’s not just a competition of livestock and queens, but also a festival filled with entertainment for the whole family.

The rodeo will take place on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. and then the live music will get underway at 9 p.m. at the Webb County Fair Grounds.

This year’s entertainment will include Salomon Robles, Costumbre and La Calma.

For more information on the events and tickets click here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maggie Gutierrez, 11 years old, reported missing
FOUND: 11-year-old girl from Laredo reported missing
Laredo Police investigating accidental death of city employee
Laredo Police investigating accidental death of city employee
Shots fired incident in south Laredo leads to several behind bars
Update: Two arrested after shots fired in south Laredo neighborhood
Federal agents searching apartments in west Laredo
Federal agents searching apartments in west Laredo
Jamboozie Festival to return to downtown Laredo
Jamboozie Festival to return to downtown Laredo

Latest News

Alma Peirce first grade teacher named ‘Teacher of the Month’
Alma Peirce first grade teacher named ‘Teacher of the Month’
OSHA investigating accidental death of City of Laredo employee
OSHA investigating accidental death of City of Laredo Employee
Tractor trailer accident
Tractor trailer accident on Loop 20 and Havana
LPD phone line out of service
Laredo Police Department phone line out of service
OSHA investigating accidental death of City of Laredo employee
OSHA investigating accidental death of City of Laredo Employee