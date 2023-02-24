Mayor Dr. Trevino meets with Governor Abbott

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The head of Laredo and the head of state met to discuss the issues surrounding the Gateway City.

Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino headed out to Austin Friday morning to meet with Governor Greg Abbott.

Abbott requested to meet with the mayors of the larger cities in the state.

Before heading out, Dr. Trevino spoke to KGNS about his visit to Austin saying that it’s a great opportunity to hear from the governor and also a chance for the mayors to speak with Abbott about what their city’s needs.

One important topic Mayor Dr. Trevino wants to touch on is his disapproval of building a border wall in Laredo.

“We don’t have the migrant situation like in other border cities. We’re more focused in commerce and trade, and being the largest land port, we have to promote that idea,” said Dr. Trevino. “A border wall here I think would send the wrong message to the great amount of commerce we have here being the most important land port in the United States.”

Mayor Trevino believes that it is important to deliver information about Laredo directly to the governor and that residents on the border have a better perspective of migration and what resources the city needs the most.

