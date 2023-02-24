OSHA investigating accidental death of City of Laredo employee

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A federal agency is also investigating the accidental death of City of Laredo employee.

On Thursday afternoon, paramedics responded to the Jefferson Water Treatment Plant after a 52-year-old employee fell roughly 30 feet.

He was taken to a Laredo hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration or OSHA is working with the City of Laredo on the investigation.

Laredo’s City Manager Joseph Neeb said their focus is on the victim’s family.

“The first we are doing is trying to make sure are taking care of the family, taking care of all of that to ensure that they are taken care of with this incident,” said Neeb. “The second thing we are doing is investigating the issue to make sure that we cannot have anything like this happen again. We put out the reminders to all our department to be very conscious to take care of our people and making sure they have all the safety gear, all the equipment to make sure they do their job safely because we want them to go home to their families at the end of the day.”

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

