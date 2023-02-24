Tractor trailer accident on Loop 20 and Havana

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A busy section of Loop 20 sees another accident, this time involving a tractor trailer.

According to the Laredo Police Department, a tractor trailer accident has been reported at Loop 20 and Havana.

Video of the scene shows a trailer rolled on its side on the side of the road.

Laredo Police have closed the southbound lane to the traveling public.

Driver are being advised to expect delays.

