Border Patrol chase results in accident in Rio Bravo
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RIO BRAVO, TX. (KGNS) - Two people are dead and five others are injured after a car chase resulted in a fatal vehicle crash.
The incident happened on Saturday morning at around 3 a.m. in Rio Bravo when Border Patrol agents were attempting to conduct a traffic stop that resulted in a chase.
According to the Rio Bravo Fire Chief, a total of seven people were involved, two men died at the scene and five others were taken to a Laredo hospital.
The investigation remains ongoing.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.