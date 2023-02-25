Border Patrol chase results in accident in Rio Bravo

RIO BRAVO, TX. (KGNS) - Two people are dead and five others are injured after a car chase resulted in a fatal vehicle crash.

The incident happened on Saturday morning at around 3 a.m. in Rio Bravo when Border Patrol agents were attempting to conduct a traffic stop that resulted in a chase.

According to the Rio Bravo Fire Chief, a total of seven people were involved, two men died at the scene and five others were taken to a Laredo hospital.

The investigation remains ongoing.

