LISD students participate in local Iron Chef Competition

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredo ISD had the opportunity to put some of its students and some local chefs to the test.

During the district’s annual Iron Chef Competition, dozens of students made several dishes to compete in different categories which includes best taste, presentation, and of course best dish.

Some dishes made include plant-based ceviche, tacos, and pozole.

Although there were no winners for this year’s competition, district officials say the purpose of the event was to let their students have fun and practice their cooking skills.

Robert Cuellar Jr. with the LISD Child Nutrition program, said that the goal is to get those recipes and implement them into their school menu.

“It’s fascinating, this is the tenth annual, we are getting bigger and better every year and we collaborate with CCMR Kates Department where we allow students that are already experienced in culinary arts hopefully getting a certificate,” said Cuellar.

Some of the plates that were made during the event will be included in the district’s school menu for next year.

