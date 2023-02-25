Webb County promotes Heart Care Awareness during February

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In observance of American Heart Month, which lands of February, health experts in Webb County are encouraging residents to get their heart checked at least every six months.

According to the CDC, heart disease is one of the top 20 leading causes of death across the state.

Local health officials say some diseases that contribute to heart failure are, high blood pressure, obesity, and diabetes, which experts say is very common to see in patients around town.

Local resident Elsa Bedolla said her mother suffers from heart disease, even strokes.

Since then, her family has had to change their lifestyle.

“It is not the same because she cannot do the same things she used to do in the past. She was very active in her garden, and now with her condition, it does not allow her to move that much, but we live through her condition day by day,” said Bedolla.

Here in Webb County, so far over 300,000 people have died due to heart related issues.

Back in 2021 there were 378 heart related deaths in Laredo; however, that number went down last year with 301 reported deaths.

Doctors say it is best that people do exercise and eat well in order to stay healthy.

