18-year-old injured in rollover on Loop 20 and Highway 359
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An 18-year-old driver is hospitalized after a rollover accident on Highway 359 and Loop 20.
The accident happened on Saturday, Feb. 25 at around 5:30 p.m.
Paramedics arrived at the scene and found a single vehicle that was rolled over.
Fire crews found a lone occupant who was injured at the scene.
The 18-year-old driver was treated and transported to LMC in serious condition.
The accident remains under investigation.
