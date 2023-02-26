Shop Local
18-year-old injured in rollover on Loop 20 and Highway 359

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An 18-year-old driver is hospitalized after a rollover accident on Highway 359 and Loop 20.

The accident happened on Saturday, Feb. 25 at around 5:30 p.m.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and found a single vehicle that was rolled over.

Fire crews found a lone occupant who was injured at the scene.

The 18-year-old driver was treated and transported to LMC in serious condition.

The accident remains under investigation.

