18-year-old injured in rollover on Loop 20 and Highway 359

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An 18-year-old driver is hospitalized after a rollover accident on Highway 359 and Loop 20.

The accident happened on Saturday, Feb. 25 at around 5:30 p.m.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and found a single vehicle that was rolled over.

Fire crews found a lone occupant who was injured at the scene.

The 18-year-old driver was treated and transported to LMC in serious condition.

The accident remains under investigation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.