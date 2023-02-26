Pilots Practice for WBCA Stars & Stripes Air Show Spectacular

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - WBCA Festivities continue across the gateway city.

On Saturday, February 25th, 2023 Pilots with the Viper Demonstration team took to the skies to practice for the WBCA Stars & Stripes Air Show Spectacular Sponsored by Miller Lite, that set to happen on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

During today’s event, Laredo’s Arturo Campos, the legendary NASA engineer who played a major role in devising a solution to the emergency that arose during the Apollo 13 mission and whose honorary moonikin was recently sent to the moon.

One of the pilots, with the team, said they only showcased a taste of the gravity-defying stunts that will be performed on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

David Antonini, who is the Crew Chief for the Viper Demonstration, said “It’s a great experience you’ll see the jet do some crazy stuff that you’ve never seen before. After the show, you can come to talk to us, get some more experience, more questions and answers from us.” He added “We also sell merch so you can come to check out the tent and meet all the guys, who make the jet functional. "

The show will kick off on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 11 am at the Laredo International airport.

