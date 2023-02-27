Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Car crashes into pole in south Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A vehicle bursts into flames after crashing into a pole in south Laredo.

The accident happened on Monday at around 11:15 a.m. near Lomas Del Sur Boulevard.

No word on the injuries at the moment, but the vehicle sustained heavy damage.

This is a developing story and we will continue to keep you updated as more details become available.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on Loop 20
18-year-old injured in rollover on Loop 20 and Highway 359
Two dead, multiple injured in fatal car chase in Rio Bravo
Update: Two dead, multiple injured in fatal car chase in Rio Bravo
Fire breaks out at Central Laredo restaurant
Fire breaks out at Central Laredo restaurant
Maggie Gutierrez, 11 years old, reported missing
FOUND: 11-year-old girl from Laredo reported missing
Justin Governale and Ruben Villarreal
Laredo native to be contestant on ‘Naked and Afraid’

Latest News

Fire breaks out behind south Laredo daycare center
Fire breaks out behind south Laredo daycare center
WBCA Stars & Stripes Air Show Spectacular takes to the skies
WBCA Stars & Stripes Air Show Spectacular takes to the skies
Fire breaks out behind south Laredo daycare center
Fire breaks out behind south Laredo daycare center
WBCA Stars & Stripes Air Show Spectacular takes to the skies
WBCA Stars & Stripes Air Show Spectacular takes to the skies