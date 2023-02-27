Car crashes into pole in south Laredo
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A vehicle bursts into flames after crashing into a pole in south Laredo.
The accident happened on Monday at around 11:15 a.m. near Lomas Del Sur Boulevard.
No word on the injuries at the moment, but the vehicle sustained heavy damage.
This is a developing story and we will continue to keep you updated as more details become available.
