Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Fire breaks out behind south Laredo daycare center

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A south Laredo daycare center had to evacuate children from the building after a fire broke out behind the facility.

The fire happened on Monday at around 11:20 a.m. at 4910 Zapata Highway.

Officials say they had to evacuate kids from the Happy Hearts Daycare and the Prada Head Start Center.

According to an official with the Laredo Fire Department, a grass fire spread to a cardboard box behind the daycare center and that the daycare center did not catch fire.

Fire officials are urging residents to avoid the area while they extinguish the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on Loop 20
18-year-old injured in rollover on Loop 20 and Highway 359
Two dead, multiple injured in fatal car chase in Rio Bravo
Update: Two dead, multiple injured in fatal car chase in Rio Bravo
Fire breaks out at Central Laredo restaurant
Fire breaks out at Central Laredo restaurant
Maggie Gutierrez, 11 years old, reported missing
FOUND: 11-year-old girl from Laredo reported missing
Justin Governale and Ruben Villarreal
Laredo native to be contestant on ‘Naked and Afraid’

Latest News

WBCA Stars & Stripes Air Show Spectacular takes to the skies
WBCA Stars & Stripes Air Show Spectacular takes to the skies
WBCA Stars & Stripes Air Show Spectacular takes to the skies
WBCA Stars & Stripes Air Show Spectacular takes to the skies
Two vehicle crash on Cuatro Vientos leaves two in serious condition
Two vehicle crash on Cuatro Vientos leaves two in serious condition
Two vehicle crash on Cuatro Vientos leaves two in serious condition
Two vehicle crash on Cuatro Vientos leaves two in serious condition