Fire breaks out behind south Laredo daycare center

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A south Laredo daycare center had to evacuate children from the building after a fire broke out behind the facility.

The fire happened on Monday at around 11:20 a.m. at 4910 Zapata Highway.

Officials say they had to evacuate kids from the Happy Hearts Daycare and the Prada Head Start Center.

According to an official with the Laredo Fire Department, a grass fire spread to a cardboard box behind the daycare center and that the daycare center did not catch fire.

Fire officials are urging residents to avoid the area while they extinguish the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

