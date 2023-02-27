Shop Local
Heatwave receives recognition from the National Weather Service

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a day to remember for Laredo’s one and only Heatwave!

KGNS’ Chief Meteorologist Richard ‘Heatwave’ Berler received the Thomas Jefferson Award for his more than 35 years of uninterrupted observations for the National Weather Service.

Not only has Heatwave been a meteorologist for KGNS for 43 years but for 38 years of those he has provided valuable data to the National Weather Service.

This data is used by the government agency to better serve the residents of south Texas.

It is the highest award the NWS presents to volunteer observers.

During Monday’s ceremony, officials with the National Weather Service came down to Laredo to give Heatwave his award and pin.

The award is named after Thomas Jefferson, a pioneer observer and the nation’s third president.

Congratulations to Heatwave!

