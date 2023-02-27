Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Laredo and Boys & Girls Club Leaders to meet with members of Congress

Laredo and Boys & Girls Club Leaders to meet with members of Congress
Laredo and Boys & Girls Club Leaders to meet with members of Congress(KGNS)
By Christian Del Rio
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Some of the representatives from the Laredo Boys and Girls Clubs are traveling to the capitol to bring awareness and attention to kids across Webb County.

Executive director for the Boys and Girls Club of Laredo, Robert Eads said he will meet with members of Congress including Congressman Henry Cuellar and Senator John Cornyn.

Eads said the meeting will show the unique role the clubs serve in their communities and hopes the government will provide funds to improve facility upgrades and provide education to kids in need.

“What we’re trying to do is to change that: an improve upon what people have already done for us in the boys and girls club in laredo because I think the girls and the boys of Laredo deserve even better clubs and not just better gyms,” said Eads. “I think better stuff like astronaut camp this summer, which is actually coming one of the ideas that we are doing we are going to make it happen.”

The Boys and Girls Club has three facilities in the Laredo which are located at Moctezuma Street, Santa Maria Avenue and Los Presidentes Drive.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on Loop 20
18-year-old injured in rollover on Loop 20 and Highway 359
Two dead, multiple injured in fatal car chase in Rio Bravo
Update: Two dead, multiple injured in fatal car chase in Rio Bravo
Fire breaks out at Central Laredo restaurant
Fire breaks out at Central Laredo restaurant
Maggie Gutierrez, 11 years old, reported missing
FOUND: 11-year-old girl from Laredo reported missing
Justin Governale and Ruben Villarreal
Laredo native to be contestant on ‘Naked and Afraid’

Latest News

Traffic changes near World Trade Bridge
Road by World Trade Bridge to be turned into one-way
Road by World Trade Bridge to be turned into one-way
Road by World Trade Bridge to be turned into one-way
Car crashes into pole in south Laredo
Car crashes into pole in south Laredo
Fire breaks out behind south Laredo daycare center
Fire breaks out behind south Laredo daycare center