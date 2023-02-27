Laredo and Boys & Girls Club Leaders to meet with members of Congress

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Some of the representatives from the Laredo Boys and Girls Clubs are traveling to the capitol to bring awareness and attention to kids across Webb County.

Executive director for the Boys and Girls Club of Laredo, Robert Eads said he will meet with members of Congress including Congressman Henry Cuellar and Senator John Cornyn.

Eads said the meeting will show the unique role the clubs serve in their communities and hopes the government will provide funds to improve facility upgrades and provide education to kids in need.

“What we’re trying to do is to change that: an improve upon what people have already done for us in the boys and girls club in laredo because I think the girls and the boys of Laredo deserve even better clubs and not just better gyms,” said Eads. “I think better stuff like astronaut camp this summer, which is actually coming one of the ideas that we are doing we are going to make it happen.”

The Boys and Girls Club has three facilities in the Laredo which are located at Moctezuma Street, Santa Maria Avenue and Los Presidentes Drive.

