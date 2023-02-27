Laredo College to start raffling off new Dell laptops for students

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - College students could be eligible to receive new state of the art Dell laptops courtesy of Laredo College.

As part of its three-hundred-thousand dollar Student Success Grant from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating board, Laredo College will invest in student success programs, including funding for laptops, and purchasing new technology.

Students will have a chance to win a brand new Dell Laptop as long as they are enrolled for the 2023 Spring semester, in good academic standings and take part in class workshops.

Laredo College student, Abdiel Lara says the workshops are great opportunities where students can come together and share experiences.

“Right now, my favorite are the workshops because I get to meet a lot of different people at every one and we get to share experiences about how Laredo College has impacted us on our studies and what we are going to do in the future. I feel like it’s a really good opportunity to meet new people,” said Lara.

The first raffle will be taking place on Tuesday at the main campus and then on Wednesday at the south campus.

If students do not get a chance to win one this week there will still be plenty of opportunities throughout the semester.

Students will need to fill out a form and meet all of the necessary criteria in order to be eligible to enter.

For more information on how to register for a chance to win a laptop, call the college at 956-722-0521.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.