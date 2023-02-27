Laredo Municipal Court amnesty program starts today

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - People with outstanding warrants or traffic violations will have a chance to clear their record, no questions asked.

Starting on Monday, Feb. 27, Municipal Court Judge Jesus “Chuy” Dominguez will hold a Warrant Forgiveness Amnesty program.

This will be the fourth time the program takes place at the Laredo Municipal Court.

The program includes all pending cases, arrest warrants, capias pro-fines, DPS Omni holds and cases submitted to Linebarger collections.

The program will start on Feb. 27 and will end on Mar. 17.

No one will be arrested if they voluntarily make an appearance in court and make an effort to make arrangements on their pending cases.

Municipal Court clerks are available to help the public with any information they may need.

All those interested, may visit the municipal court’s website or stop by the court, located at 4610 Maher Avenue.

