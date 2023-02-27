Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Mexican soldiers accused of killing five men in Nuevo Laredo

Mexican soldiers accused of killing five people in Nuevo Laredo
Mexican soldiers accused of killing five people in Nuevo Laredo(Media Beach)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NUEVO LAREDO, MX (KGNS) - A heated exchange between family members and the Mexican Military ends in shots fired in Nuevo Laredo over the weekend.

On Sunday, chaos ensued after family, friends of five men killed outside a Nuevo Laredo Club confronted Mexican Soldiers who tried to stop the soldiers from towing the truck the men were driving the night they killed.

The neighbors and family members claim the five men were killed by the Mexican Military.

One of the fathers of the victims’ said his son was a U.S. Citizen and that the men were not armed.

One person, who was with the five men survived and was taken to a Mexican hospital.

The Mexican Government said they are investigating the confrontation between the victim’s family and the shooting that led to the five men killed.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on Loop 20
18-year-old injured in rollover on Loop 20 and Highway 359
Two dead, multiple injured in fatal car chase in Rio Bravo
Update: Two dead, multiple injured in fatal car chase in Rio Bravo
Fire breaks out at Central Laredo restaurant
Fire breaks out at Central Laredo restaurant
Car crashes into pole in south Laredo
Update: 20-year-old hospitalized after car crash on Lomas Del Sur
Two vehicle crash on Cuatro Vientos leaves two in serious condition
Two vehicle crash on Cuatro Vientos leaves two in serious condition

Latest News

Son of El Chapo arrested by Mexican authorities
Son of El Chapo arrested by Mexican authorities
Ovidio Guzman
Mexico arrests a son of ‘El Chapo’ ahead of Biden visit
Train crashes into trailer near highway leading to Colombia Bridge
Train crashes into trailer near highway leading to Colombia Bridge
Train crashes into trailer near highway leading to Colombia Bridge