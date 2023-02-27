Mexican soldiers accused of killing five men in Nuevo Laredo

NUEVO LAREDO, MX (KGNS) - A heated exchange between family members and the Mexican Military ends in shots fired in Nuevo Laredo over the weekend.

On Sunday, chaos ensued after family, friends of five men killed outside a Nuevo Laredo Club confronted Mexican Soldiers who tried to stop the soldiers from towing the truck the men were driving the night they killed.

The neighbors and family members claim the five men were killed by the Mexican Military.

One of the fathers of the victims’ said his son was a U.S. Citizen and that the men were not armed.

One person, who was with the five men survived and was taken to a Mexican hospital.

The Mexican Government said they are investigating the confrontation between the victim’s family and the shooting that led to the five men killed.

