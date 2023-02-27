Shop Local
Road by World Trade Bridge to be turned into one-way

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Drivers will need to adhere to some new traffic changes on a road in front of the World Trade Bridge.

Traffic will no longer be allowed to get onto Loop 20 or access the bridge using the exit ramp from Loop 20 west as it’s now become a one-way.

Signs have been placed along the area to let drivers know about the changes.

Police are asking those who travel in the area to take precaution as it may take some time to get used to the new traffic pattern.

