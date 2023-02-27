Students take part in 60th annual L.I.F.E. Fair

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The 60th anniversary of the L.I.F.E. Fair is underway and on Monday dozens of livestock were showcased at Life Downs.

Students part of the 4-H and Future Farmers of America took part in the event.

The fair features steer, swine, lambs, goats, poultry and rabbits.

The event also brings in entertainment, such as rodeos and shows for the community to enjoy.

One of main function of the fair is to help students learn how to raise animals.

“I feel very excited, it’s something I am very passionate about, I love participating. I could dedicate my whole life on this if I want to. I raised two rabbits and we’re getting ready to sift at 10 o clock to see what happens,” said Karol Blanco

The fair will go on until Mar. 4 along with the showcases and livestock presentations.

A concert featuring Los Tigres del Norte will take place on the fair grounds on Mar. 4.

