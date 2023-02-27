Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Students take part in 60th annual L.I.F.E. Fair

By Alex Cano
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The 60th anniversary of the L.I.F.E. Fair is underway and on Monday dozens of livestock were showcased at Life Downs.

Students part of the 4-H and Future Farmers of America took part in the event.

The fair features steer, swine, lambs, goats, poultry and rabbits.

The event also brings in entertainment, such as rodeos and shows for the community to enjoy.

One of main function of the fair is to help students learn how to raise animals.

“I feel very excited, it’s something I am very passionate about, I love participating. I could dedicate my whole life on this if I want to. I raised two rabbits and we’re getting ready to sift at 10 o clock to see what happens,” said Karol Blanco

The fair will go on until Mar. 4 along with the showcases and livestock presentations.

A concert featuring Los Tigres del Norte will take place on the fair grounds on Mar. 4.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on Loop 20
18-year-old injured in rollover on Loop 20 and Highway 359
Two dead, multiple injured in fatal car chase in Rio Bravo
Update: Two dead, multiple injured in fatal car chase in Rio Bravo
Fire breaks out at Central Laredo restaurant
Fire breaks out at Central Laredo restaurant
Car crashes into pole in south Laredo
Update: 20-year-old hospitalized after car crash on Lomas Del Sur
Two vehicle crash on Cuatro Vientos leaves two in serious condition
Two vehicle crash on Cuatro Vientos leaves two in serious condition

Latest News

UISD adds nearly 200 new substitute teachers
UISD adds nearly 200 new substitute teachers
Mexican soldiers accused of killing five people in Nuevo Laredo
Mexican soldiers accused of killing five men in Nuevo Laredo
Laredo College to start raffling off new Dell laptops for students
Laredo College to start raffling off new Dell laptops for students
Heatwave receives recognition from the National Weather Service
Heatwave receives recognition from the National Weather Service