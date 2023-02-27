Shop Local
Two vehicle accident reported on Saunders

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - At least one person is injured after an accident in central Laredo.

The accident happened on Monday morning at around 8:30 a.m. at the 3800 block of E. Saunders Street.

Video shows what looks like a two-vehicle accident in front of the McCoy’s Building Supply store.

Paramedics were seen transporting a person onto a stretcher and then into an ambulance.

No word on their condition at the moment.

This a developing story.

