Two vehicle accident reported on Saunders

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - At least one person is injured after an accident in central Laredo.

The accident happened on Monday morning at around 8:30 a.m. at the 3800 block of E. Saunders Street.

Video shows what looks like a two-vehicle accident in front of the McCoy’s Building Supply store.

Paramedics were seen transporting a person onto a stretcher and then into an ambulance.

No word on their condition at the moment.

This a developing story.

