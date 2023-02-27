Two vehicle crash on Cuatro Vientos leaves two in serious condition

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Two people spent their Sunday in the hospital after being involved in an accident.

The two-vehicle accident happened Sunday after midnight at the 8500 block of Cuatro Vientos.

When paramedics arrived, they found a small SUV with two passengers and a Ford Dually 350 truck with four occupants.

Two passengers in the SUV, a 27-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were listed in serious condition.

The four passengers in the Ford truck denied having any injuries on the scene and refused to be taken to the hospital.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.