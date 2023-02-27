Shop Local
Two vehicle crash on Cuatro Vientos leaves two in serious condition

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Two people spent their Sunday in the hospital after being involved in an accident.

The two-vehicle accident happened Sunday after midnight at the 8500 block of Cuatro Vientos.

When paramedics arrived, they found a small SUV with two passengers and a Ford Dually 350 truck with four occupants.

Two passengers in the SUV, a 27-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were listed in serious condition.

The four passengers in the Ford truck denied having any injuries on the scene and refused to be taken to the hospital.

