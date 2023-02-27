University of Texas Rio Grande Valley extends program in Webb County

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - A Texas University is expanding one of its programs in Webb County.

On Monday morning, representatives with the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley held a proclamation to declare the month of March as Social Worker Month.

The university has offered the program in Webb County for years but this academic year they were able to extend it for anyone interested in becoming a social worker.

Denise Longoria with the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley said they are now located at the University of Texas Education Research Center.

“We are expanding our programs to offer a bachelors and master’s degrees here in Laredo. We’re a growing community, we work in different areas helping many people from the babies to the older population,” said Longoria.

This is the first time a proclamation has been held to recognize social workers in Webb County.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.