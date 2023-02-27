Shop Local
Warm to hot week

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning a pacific front will start off our day cool and breezy in the upper 60s.

The front wont due much of a change to our temperatures, it will only leave behind dry conditions.

It’s expected to be a very warm day highs will range in the 80s today, a high of 89 with mostly sunny skies .

Tonight the clear skies will allow temps to drop ,a low of 59.

Tomorrow in the upper 50, in your early commute possible fog then mixing away to a very warm .

This week will be warm to hot , highs in the 90s to triple digits with mostly sunny skies.

Thursday a hot day expected to reach a high of 102 .

Not only that a cool front will move across the region leaving behind windy and dry conditions leading to elevated fire weather conditions for Thursday into Friday.

The cool front will bring pleasant temps for the weekend and even cold nights .

Have a great day.

