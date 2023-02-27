Shop Local
WBCA Stars & Stripes Air Show Spectacular takes to the skies

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - One of the most popular WBCA attractions took to the skies this past Sunday, and that’s the WBCA Stars and Stripes Air Show Spectacular.

Hundreds of people looked up to the skies to see the brave pilots attempting breath-taking stunts.

Families were also able to get up close and personal with some of the aircrafts.

For many youngsters, this was their first time attending the air show.

This Saturday will be the last WBCA event which is the President’s Cup Golf Tournament at the Laredo Country Club sponsored by Vantage Bank.

