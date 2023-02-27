Webb County Commissioners approve 90-day burn ban

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County Commissioners have approved a 90 day burn ban.

The burn ban starts on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, and it bans citizens from outdoor burning within all areas of Webb County.

Webb County Fire Marshal Felix Nunez is asking for the community’s cooperation as we continue to deal with dry conditions in our area.

“Right now, the county is in D-1 and D-2 which is moderate to severe conditions on the drought,” said Nunez. “I believe by this Thursday there’s also a cold front coming in and that cold front is going to bring in high winds so we need to be extra careful all this week and possibly the next one with outdoor fires.”

Nunez goes on to say that this ban does not include recreational fires such as barbecues; however, residents are advised to exercise extreme caution when dealing with fires especially during windy and dry conditions.

Those who are caught burning brush, grass or trash within Webb County could receive a $500 citation.

So far this year, the Webb County Fire Department has responded to seven brush fires.

