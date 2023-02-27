Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Webb County Commissioners approve 90-day burn ban

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County Commissioners have approved a 90 day burn ban.

The burn ban starts on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, and it bans citizens from outdoor burning within all areas of Webb County.

Webb County Fire Marshal Felix Nunez is asking for the community’s cooperation as we continue to deal with dry conditions in our area.

“Right now, the county is in D-1 and D-2 which is moderate to severe conditions on the drought,” said Nunez. “I believe by this Thursday there’s also a cold front coming in and that cold front is going to bring in high winds so we need to be extra careful all this week and possibly the next one with outdoor fires.”

Nunez goes on to say that this ban does not include recreational fires such as barbecues; however, residents are advised to exercise extreme caution when dealing with fires especially during windy and dry conditions.

Those who are caught burning brush, grass or trash within Webb County could receive a $500 citation.

So far this year, the Webb County Fire Department has responded to seven brush fires.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on Loop 20
18-year-old injured in rollover on Loop 20 and Highway 359
Two dead, multiple injured in fatal car chase in Rio Bravo
Update: Two dead, multiple injured in fatal car chase in Rio Bravo
Fire breaks out at Central Laredo restaurant
Fire breaks out at Central Laredo restaurant
Maggie Gutierrez, 11 years old, reported missing
FOUND: 11-year-old girl from Laredo reported missing
Justin Governale and Ruben Villarreal
Laredo native to be contestant on ‘Naked and Afraid’

Latest News

Webb County Commissioners approve 90-day burn ban
Laredo and Boys & Girls Club Leaders to meet with members of Congress
Laredo and Boys & Girls Club Leaders to meet with members of Congress
Robert Eads
Laredo and Boys & Girls Club Leaders to meet with members of Congress
Traffic changes near World Trade Bridge
Road by World Trade Bridge to be turned into one-way