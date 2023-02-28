Celebrate 27 years of Pokemon!

Shop Local
By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CNN. (KGNS) - Calling all Pokémon trainers, it’s Pokémon Day and the company is celebrating with a slew of announcements.

The popular anime series first debuted on Feb. 27, 1996.

The company is marking the day by announcing the re-release of the original cards.

The company said it will reveal more information about that in August at the world championships, which will be in Japan for the first time ever.

The company also is unveiling trailers for a new Netflix show and a game called Pokémon Sleep.

That game will track how users snooze and let them catch Pokémon with similar sleep styles.

