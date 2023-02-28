Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month: Screenings Save Lives

Shop Local
By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:01 AM CST
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - March is known as Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month a time to shed light on a cancer that affects the colon or rectum, located at the digestive tract’s lower end.

Some of the symptoms include pain in the abdominal area, blood in stool or changes in bowel movements but during the early phases it can be hard to detect which is why doctors like Dr. Alfredo Camero recommend screenings.

According to Dr. Camero, colorectal cancer is one of the most common types of cancers and one of the leading causes of cancer related deaths.

Initially, doctors would recommend getting a colonoscopy at 50 years old but recently they have lowered the recommended age to 45 years of age to prevent colorectal cancer.

If you are 45 years of age, doctors recommend speaking with your physician to see how to go about scheduling a colonoscopy.

A simple screening could help detect the smallest anomalies that could potential lead to cancer.

