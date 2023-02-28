Convicted sex offender caught by Laredo Sector Border Patrol

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A man is caught in the country illegally again, however, Border Patrol agents discover he has an extensive criminal record to his name.

Laredo agents assigned to the river caught a group of individuals coming in illegally. 43-year-old Gabino Castelano-Cruz was among them. Records showed he was a felon, convicted out of Dumas, Texas for sexually assaulting a minor.

He was taken into custody and was processed for felony re-entry.

