DPS agents arrest fugitive during stash house bust

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Mexican fugitive is in a heap of trouble after 46 people are found in a stash house in Laredo.

The bust happened on Feb. 22 when DPS Special Agents were notified about suspicious activity going on at a home after 7 p.m.

When authorities entered the home, they discovered 46 undocumented individuals.

Thirty-two males and 14 females were from Mexico and Guatemala.

Arrested on the scene was 55-year-old Manuel Gonzalez Rodriguez who was also identified as an undocumented Mexican National.

He was charged with human smuggling.

Gonzalez Rodriguez had been previously deported and was a wanted fugitive by Border Patrol for an immigration violation.

He was transported to the Webb County Jail.

