Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Health fair kicks off at Workforce Solutions for South Texas

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredoans got free preventative care checks from health care professionals in central Laredo.

A health fair took place at Workforce Solutions for South Texas Tuesday morning, February 28. Organizations like Ruthe B. Cowl and Laredo Regional Food Bank were there to teach attendees about the services available in Laredo to help keep them healthy.

Students with the South Texas Training Center administered free blood pressure checks to those present. If you missed out on today’s event, it’s not too late. “We’re going to have another event,” said insurance broker Melina de la Fuente. “It’s going to start Wednesday, March 1 at 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. It’s going to be the same people, the food bank, Trinity, Planet Fitness, Ruthe B. Cowl, among other people in the health care industry,” said de la Fuente.

The event will be at Workforce Solutions for South Texas located at 1406 Jacaman Road.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into pole in south Laredo
Update: 20-year-old hospitalized after car crash on Lomas Del Sur
Two additional victims succumb to injuries following deadly Rio Bravo car chase
Two additional victims succumb to injuries following deadly Rio Bravo car chase
Two vehicle crash on Cuatro Vientos leaves two in serious condition
Two vehicle crash on Cuatro Vientos leaves two in serious condition
Two vehicle accident reported on Saunders
Update: Two women injured in accident on Saunders
Fire breaks out behind south Laredo daycare center
Fire breaks out behind south Laredo daycare center

Latest News

Special Olympics return after brief hiatus
Special Olympics return after brief hiatus
TAMIU Student weighs in on Student Loan Forgiveness
TAMIU Student weighs in on Student Loan Forgiveness
File photo: TAMIU
TAMIU Student weighs in on Student Loan Forgiveness
CBP officers seize $18.6 million dollars’ worth of meth
Increase in hard narcotics being seized at the border
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Very Hot Afternoons Through Thursday, Cooler Friday