Health fair kicks off at Workforce Solutions for South Texas

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredoans got free preventative care checks from health care professionals in central Laredo.

A health fair took place at Workforce Solutions for South Texas Tuesday morning, February 28. Organizations like Ruthe B. Cowl and Laredo Regional Food Bank were there to teach attendees about the services available in Laredo to help keep them healthy.

Students with the South Texas Training Center administered free blood pressure checks to those present. If you missed out on today’s event, it’s not too late. “We’re going to have another event,” said insurance broker Melina de la Fuente. “It’s going to start Wednesday, March 1 at 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. It’s going to be the same people, the food bank, Trinity, Planet Fitness, Ruthe B. Cowl, among other people in the health care industry,” said de la Fuente.

The event will be at Workforce Solutions for South Texas located at 1406 Jacaman Road.

