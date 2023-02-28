Shop Local
Health and wellness fair to take place at Ladrillito Activity Center

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Residents living in West Laredo will have an opportunity to take advantage of free health services.

A health and wellness fair will take place on Tuesday at the Ladrillito Activity Center.

Some of the services that will be offered are dental and vision screenings, immunizations including Covid-19 shots, and blood pressure checkups.

Webb County Commissioner Ricardo Jaime reminds those heading to the health fair to bring their IDs and immunization cards.

“I think that when we walked the area we realized, and we got feedback from the community that they have seen or heard of other health programs that have been promoted in other areas in the community,” said Jaime. “I think that they saw a need and they were interested to see what services some agencies provide.”

The fair will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the 2018 block of San Ignacio Avenue.

There will be door prizes and bags of food for the first 75 families.

