IHOP offers free pancakes for National Pancake Day

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - It’s the best day of the year for breakfast fans all over!

IHOP is celebrating its National Pancake Day by offering guests a free Short Stack of buttermilk pancakes, the chain said in a news release.

The deal will be available to dine-in customers only and will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A Short Stack consists of three buttermilk pancakes. The deal is limited to one free Short Stack per guest.

Every year the local International House of Pancakes teams up with the Laredo Shriner’s Club which gives back to children’s hospitals in Texas.

IHOP has celebrated National Pancake Day for 17 years with free Short Stacks.

