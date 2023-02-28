Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to burglary

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man who is believed to be tied to an auto-burglary case.

The Laredo Police Department Auto Theft Task Force posted the picture of a man wearing a hoodie jacket.

The person is a subject of interest in relation to a burglary of vehicle report and is wanted for questioning.

If you have any information on his whereabouts or location, you are urged to call the Laredo Police Department at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

Police ask that you reference LPD 23-158 when you submit your tip.

All calls will remain anonymous and you may qualify for a cash reward.

