Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to burglary

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man who is believed to be tied to an auto-burglary case.

The Laredo Police Department Auto Theft Task Force posted the picture of a man wearing a hoodie jacket.

The person is a subject of interest in relation to a burglary of vehicle report and is wanted for questioning.

If you have any information on his whereabouts or location, you are urged to call the Laredo Police Department at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

Police ask that you reference LPD 23-158 when you submit your tip.

All calls will remain anonymous and you may qualify for a cash reward.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into pole in south Laredo
Update: 20-year-old hospitalized after car crash on Lomas Del Sur
Two additional victims succumb to injuries following deadly Rio Bravo car chase
Two additional victims succumb to injuries following deadly Rio Bravo car chase
Two vehicle crash on Cuatro Vientos leaves two in serious condition
Two vehicle crash on Cuatro Vientos leaves two in serious condition
Two vehicle accident reported on Saunders
Update: Two women injured in accident on Saunders
Fire breaks out behind south Laredo daycare center
Fire breaks out behind south Laredo daycare center

Latest News

Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to burglary
Convicted sex offender caught by Laredo Sector Border Patrol
Convicted sex offender caught by Laredo Sector Border Patrol
Convicted sex offender caught by Laredo Sector Border Patrol
Nominations open for School Bell Awards and Spirit of Laredo competition